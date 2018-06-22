No bail for son accused of stabbing mother to death, dumping body in NH swamp

CANTERBURY, N.H. (WHDH) — A 21-year-old man accused of stabbing his mother to death in New Hampshire before fleeing to Virginia in May pleaded not guilty to murder Friday.

Phillip Nash is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his mother, 51-year-old Frances Nash, of Chicester.

Frances Nash was reported missing on May 19 and later found dead on May 21 in a swamp in Canterbury. An autopsy revealed that she had died from multiple stab wounds, according to the chief medical examiner.

An arrest warrant was issued for Phillip Nash on May 21 for theft by unauthorized taking after he allegedly stole his mother’s car and an employer’s truck. He was located in Emporia, Virginia on the same day and, after waiving extradition, arrived in New Hampshire Thursday night.

A Merrimack County Superior Court judge ordered Nash held without bail.

He is due back in court next month for a pre-trial hearing.

