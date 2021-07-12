MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of fatally shooting another man outside of his Milton home in a targeted attack over the weekend has been ordered held without bail.

Myles King, 21, of Milton, was arraigned Monday on a charge of murder in connection with the death of 25-year-old Marquis Simmons, who was driving a moped along Belvoir Road around 6 p.m. Saturday when he dismounted the vehicle and was shot a few yards away from the bike, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. A not guilty plea was entered on King’s behalf.

Simmons was taken to Boston Medical Center for emergency surgery, but he did not survive. King was later arrested at the Milton police station on a warrant for Simmons’ murder.

Two years ago, King was caught outside of Simmons’ home with a gun, prosecutor Adam Lally told the court.

Simmons, who was in and out of consciousness, managed to mutter to responding officers that he was shot by “Mizzie Cash,” Lally said.

Investigators say King has an Instagram account with the handle “@MizzieCash617.” He could be scene rapping in one video wearing a “Mizzie” necklace.

Friends of Simmons say he was also an aspiring rapper.

Marquis Simmons

“He was pretty talented with his rap music. He was really good at it,” a friend said. “We would listen to his music. We would be right there encouraging him to keep going with it.”

A car seen by a witness to the shooting was later spotted at King’s home, prosecutors added.

Simmons’ heartbroken family members are now trying to come to grips with their loss and say they’re left wondering why King targeted him.

“They took my baby from me,” said Staci Atkins, Simmons’ mother. “We are all family and they just took that from us.”

Family members described Simmons as loyal and loving, who deeply cared for his family and his girlfriend, Auvonnie Dorsett.

“There’s nothing that will ever bring him back, nothing,” Dorsett said.

They added that Simmons was a contractor who liked to work on cars and scooters, including the one he was riding which he built from scratch.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

