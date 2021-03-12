No bail for suspect accused of killing man with metal pipe in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Haverhill man who is facing a murder charge after allegedly killing another man with a metal pipe on Thursday has been ordered held without bail, officials said.

Diecryk Garcia, 35, has been ordered to undergo a competency evaluation ahead of a March 29 probable cause hearing following his arraignment Friday in Haverhill District Court.

Officers responding to a report of a man down and bleeding on the sidewalk around 4:30 p.m. found John Rosado, 34, of Haverhill, suffering from a serious head wound, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office. He was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

