No bail for suspect in deadly Randolph shooting

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man suspected of fatally shooting a 33-year-old man inside a home in Randolph on Monday night has been ordered held without bail.

Justin Gaston, 32, was arraigned Wednesday in Quincy District Court on a murder charge following his arrest in Lynn Tuesday afternoon. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Gaston was taken into custody on Richards Street about 4:30 p.m. in connection with the murder of Haki Sanders, of Randolph, officials said.

“This was a coordinated effort, leading to his capture without incident,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement. “Chief William Pace and the Randolph Police, the State Police detectives assigned to the Norfolk DA’s Office, the State Police STOP Team and others worked together to bring this search to a safe conclusion.”

Gaston, who authorities had warned was “armed and dangerous,” is accused of killing Sanders at his home on Petipas Lane following an argument.

The suspect’s mother told police that the shooting stemmed from her son’s unhappiness over a recent commitment to a mental health facility, according to prosecutors.

Both Gaston and Sanders knew each other and the shooting is not being considered random.

Officials say Gaston and Sanders actually grew up together in Dorchester.

News of the homicide reached that Boston neighborhood.

“I’m shocked, really,” said Reverand Edward Hardy of Timothy Baptist Church. “Anytime you hear about murder is shocking anyway, a thing that’s not good news for anybody.”

Gaston is due back in court on April 2.

