No bail for suspect in murder of woman found near Athol wastewater treatment facility

ORANGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An Athol man accused of killing a Leominster woman whose body was found at a wastewater treatment plant last week has been ordered held without bail.

Keith Hamel, 23, was arraigned in Orange District Court following his arrest Monday on a warrant charging him with the murder of 26-year-old Kelsey Clifford, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Clifford’s body was found outside the entrance to the Athol Wastewater Treatment Facility on Jones Street during the early-morning hours of Nov. 11.

An official cause of death has not been announced.

Athol police and state police assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

