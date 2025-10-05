BOSTON (WHDH) - A 14-year-old accused of stabbing another teen near East Boston High School last month is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Monday, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.

The juvenile from East Boston has been charged with assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife) and assault and battery, according to the announcement.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed in the area of 115 Falcon St. around 2 p.m. on Sept. 24 found the 14-year-old suffering from stab wounds to the head, legs, and back.

The victim told officers she was attacked by two juveniles known to her and that one of them stabbed her.

Several videos circulating online capture the attack. Both juveniles can be seen striking and restraining the victim. One juvenile is seen on video with an object in her right hand making striking motions in the areas where the victim sustained stab wounds.

The second juvenile will be arraigned at a later date.

In a statement, Hayden said, “This assault, beyond the injuries and fear and trauma it inflicted upon the victim, hurt us all. When young lives are impacted by such violence it’s a tragedy for families, neighborhoods, schools and larger society itself. I wish this victim a full recovery on every level.”

