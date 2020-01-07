No bail for Tewksbury man accused of brutally beating girlfriend, leaving her with fatal brain bleed

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Tewksbury man accused of brutally beating his girlfriend in an attack that left her with a fatal brain bleed has been ordered without bail.

Eric Griffin, 40, was arraigned Tuesday in Middlesex Superior Court on charges including first-degree murder, strangulation, and domestic assault and battery in the death of 39-year-old Jennifer Kalicki, also of Tewksbury.

State police detectives responding to a report of a suspicious death that occurred in an apartment complex on Archstone Avenue on Sept. 15, 2019, found Kalicki unresponsive in bed, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Tewksbury Police Chief Timothy Sheehan. She had sustained significant injuries consistent with a physical assault and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Griffin was arrested later in the day and charged with assault and battery on a household or family member.

Charges against Griffin were upgraded after the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Kalicki’s death was caused by blunt force trauma. The examination also found that Kalicki had sustained injuries to her body and neck, as well as blunt force trauma to the head that resulted in a fatal brain bleed.

Griffin is due back in court in February.

