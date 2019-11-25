No bail for Weymouth man accused of stabbing victim over social media dispute

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Weymouth man accused of stabbing another man outside of a shopping plaza over a social media dispute has been ordered held without bail.

Mark Allsopp, 32, was arraigned in Quincy District Court on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon with serious bodily injury, assault with intent to murder, carrying a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, obstruction of justice/interfering with a police investigation, and possession of a Class D substance.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at 610 Middle St. just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday found a 41-year-old man suffering from a stab wound in the torso, Weymouth police said.

He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.

Allsopp, the alleged stabber, fled the scene but was soon located on Pine Ridge Road.

Police say Allsopp and the victim knew each other but did not disclose the nature of the alleged social media dispute.

“The defendant maintained that he was defending himself and that there were threats made toward him online and on Facebook Messenger,” prosecutor Sean Riley told the court.

The victim’s wife, who claims she has known Allsopp since he was a child, told 7NEWS that the stabbing had nothing to do with a social media dispute and that the suspect is “not well in the head.”

Weymouth police say they have since uncovered “concerning” social media posts on Allsopp’s accounts, prompting them to notify the FBI.

Court documents indicate Allsopp was previously flagged by law enforcement for violent tendencies toward police and for carrying knives.

Weymouth police and the FBI are investigating.

