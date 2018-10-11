No bail for woman accused of driving high with 2 kids in the car

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts woman accused of driving under the influence of drugs with two children in her car has been ordered held without bail on impaired driving charges, officials said.

Kimberly Desrochers, 37, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Salem Superior Court to two counts of reckless endangerment of a child, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett.

She was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Oct. 25.

