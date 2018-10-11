No bail for woman accused of endangering children

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts woman is facing several charges after she allegedly drove under the influence of drugs with two children in the car.

Kimberly Desrochers, 37 was arraigned in Salem Superior Court on Wednesday, accused of two counts of reckless endangerment of a child, operating under the influence of drugs, possession and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Essex County District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett.

A dangerousness hearing is set for Oct, 25.

Desrochers is currently being held without bail.

