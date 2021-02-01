PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marshfield woman accused of fatally stabbing her husband, a veteran Boston firefighter, has been ordered held without bail.

Christine Ricci, 46, appeared in Plymouth District Court Monday, where she pleaded not guilty to one count of murder, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced.

She was initially set to be arraigned Friday but collapsed in court and had to be rushed away to an area hospital.

Officers responding to a reported medical emergency at 679 Moraine St. around 4:45 p.m. Thursday began performing lifesaving measures on 51-year-old Michael Ricci before he was transported to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Emergency personnel reported that the 23-year veteran firefighter had suffered a stab wound to the front, left chest and another in the upper, left back shoulder, Cruz said.

An investigation revealed that Michael and Christine Ricci had a verbal altercation before Christine Ricci grabbed a five-inch knife and stabbed Michael Ricci, Cruz added.

The knife was reportedly found at the foot of the victim.

Christine Ricci’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 1.

