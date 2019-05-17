No bail for woman accused of running away from crash that killed married couple in Easton

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman accused of running away from the scene of a violent crash that killed a married couple in Easton on Thursday has been ordered held without bail.

Sheri Vazquez, 33, of Easton, was arraigned in Taunton District Court on Friday on charges of leaving the scene — death resulting, motor vehicle homicide, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Officers responding to a serious crash in the area of Turnpike and Purchase streets (Route 138) about 6:18 p.m. came upon two vehicles that had collided.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Journey, operated by Vazquez, was traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 138 when her vehicle collided with another vehicle that was attempting to turn onto Purchase Street, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

The second vehicle’s occupants, 79-year-old John Masefield and 77-year-old Virginia Masefield, both died as a result of the collision, the DA’s office added. The married couple were from East Bridgewater

After the collision, Vazquez, who was the sole occupant of the Dodge Journey, exited her vehicle and ran from the scene, officials said.

Ozzie Teixiera, who works at a pizza shop at the intersection, says an officer told him to run after Vazquez, so he did.

“A cop say, ‘You got to do me a favor, you got to chase her because she tried to take off,” he recalled. “So, I said, ‘OK.'”

Vazquez was arrested a short time later just over the town line in West Bridgewater. She was transported to an area hospital for a well-being check.

She is due back in court for a dangerousness hearing on May 22.

An investigation is ongoing.

