No bail for woman charged in connection with deadly Lynn stabbing

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman arrested on a murder charge late Monday night in connection with a stabbing in Lynn earlier in the day that left a 36-year-old man dead has been ordered held without bail.

Beatrice Ortiz, 34, was arraigned Tuesday in Lynn District Court on one count of murder in connection with the death of Charles Stankiewicz on Monday, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to the area of 114 Union St. found Stankiewicz suffering from apparent stab wounds to the chest, authorities said.

Stankiewicz was later pronounced dead at Salem Hospital.

Ortiz is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on Sept. 23.

An investigation is ongoing.

