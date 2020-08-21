LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man has been ordered held without bail following a dangerousness hearing Thursday after officials say he trafficked a victim for sex at Encore Boston Harbor casino and a Natick hotel, as well as kidnapped another victim in an attempt to also traffick her for sex.

Ronald Hall, 46, of Worcester was indicted on July 14 on two counts of trafficking for sexual servitude, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, deriving support from prostitution, and habitual criminal, according to Attorney General Maura Healey.

An investigation led by state police assigned to the AG’s Human Trafficking Division and the AG’s Gaming Enforcement Division, along with MSP’s High-Risk Victim Unit, determined that Hall had facilitated sexual encounters between the victim and sex buyers at Encore in Everett and a hotel in Natick, Healey said. Hall allegedly received the majority of the money as a result.

The AG’s office also alleges that Hall kidnapped another victim, attempted to traffick her for sex, and physically assaulted her. The victim later escaped and was intercepted by authorities.

Hall is due back in Middlesex Superior Court on Sept. 8 for a scheduling conference.

