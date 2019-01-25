No bail for wrong-way driver accused of fatally hitting retired Townsend police sergeant, wife

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (WHDH) - A wrong-way driver accused of triggering a three-car crash that killed a retired Townsend police sergeant and his wife in New Hampshire has been ordered held without bail.

Ryan Kittredge, 31, of Derry, New Hampshire, was placed in retired Sgt. John Johnson’s handcuffs as he was taken to Rockingham Superior Court, where he pleaded not guilty Friday to negligent homicide and felony reckless conduct charges in connection with the Jan. 10 crash that claimed the lives of Johnson and his wife Heidi.

No more shirt and tie, ryan Kittredge sporting the jail jumpsuit is held without bail #7news pic.twitter.com/f4Gsq5M1O8 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) January 25, 2019

Just before midnight on Jan. 10, state police said Kittredge made a U-turn on Route 101 west in Epping and slammed into Johnson’s car as they drove home from Maine, where they watched their great niece’s basketball game.

The couple was pronounced dead at the scene and Kittredge was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries.

A third driver, 23-year-old Andrew Neeper, of Raymond, N.H., was to Exeter Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after crashing into Kittredge’s truck following the initial collision.

State police said Kittredge may face additional charges pending the outcome of a toxicology report.

Police use Townsend Police Sgt Johnson's handcuffs during arrest of ryan Kittridge #7News pic.twitter.com/EGZaZ3Mjz6 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) January 25, 2019

Breaking: Ryan Kittredge heads to court in connection with death of Townsend Police Sgt John Johnson and his wife #7news pic.twitter.com/ytNYv8P1tq — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) January 25, 2019

Police: Ryan Kittredge under arrest on negligent homicide charges after double fatal crash in Epping #7News pic.twitter.com/OlSNt7jTGz — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) January 25, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)