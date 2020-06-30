No baseball for Pawtucket Red Sox in 2020 as season canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - The Pawtucket Red Sox will not be playing baseball this summer after Major League Baseball informed Minor League Baseball that their 2020 season has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O’Conner said in a news release. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

As a result of the cancellation, the PawSox will not be able to play their farewell season at McCoy Stadium. They are slated to move to Worcester, Massachusetts, for the 2021 season.

The MLB announced last week that it will move forward with a 60-game schedule that is slated to start on July 23 or 24 in empty ballparks.

