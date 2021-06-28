WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Retired state trooper David L. Green, 58, was one of two people fatally shot by Nathan Allen, 28, after Allen stole a box truck and crashed it into a building around 2:45 p.m., according to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

State Police Col. Christopher Mason said Green had become a Metropolitan District Commission Police Officer in 1980 and then a state trooper in 1992 before retiring at the end of 2016.

“Trooper Green was widely respected and well-liked by his fellow Troopers, several of whom yesterday described him as a ‘true gentleman’ and always courteous to the public and meticulous in his duties. From what we learned yesterday, he was held in equally high regard by his neighbors and friends in Winthrop,” Mason said in a statement. “Trooper David Green more than upheld the ideals of integrity, professionalism, and service to others that are the hallmarks of a great Trooper. We are heartbroken by his loss and offer our condolences to his family and friends.“

Green was sitting with his neighbors in the yard of their Beach Street home when they heard the stolen truck crash into a building up the road, neighbors said. When they ran up the street to see what was happening, Green was shot by the gunman in an alleyway just around the corner from his house.

“There was no better human than Dave Green. [He] fulfilled everything that was good, the best of humanity,” said Nick Tsiotas, Green’s lifelong friend. “He was a generous, kind, intelligent, caring man and I’m sure you’ll get that from anybody who worked with him.”

Air Force Staff Sgt. Ramona Cooper, 60, was also fatally shot in Winthrop, Rollins said.

The DA’s office is investigating the shootings as a hate crime.

