WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials on Sunday identified the retired state trooper who was fatally shot by a man who crashed a box truck into a building in Winthrop on Saturday.

The suspect also allegedly shot and killed a female bystander before police fatally shot him, and officials have not released the identities of either of them. On Sunday, State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said the retired trooper was David L. Green, who became a Metropolitan District Commission police officer in 1980 and then a state trooper in 1992, retiring at the end of 2016.

“Trooper Green was widely respected and well-liked by his fellow Troopers, several of whom yesterday described him as a ‘true gentleman’ and always courteous to the public and meticulous in his duties. From what we learned yesterday, he was held in equally high regard by his neighbors and friends in Winthrop,” Mason said in a statement. “Trooper David Green more than upheld the ideals of integrity, professionalism, and service to others that are the hallmarks of a great Trooper. We are heartbroken by his loss and offer our condolences to his family and friends.“

Green was sitting with his neighbors in the yard of their 7 Beach St. home when they heard the stolen truck crash into a building up the road, neighbors said. When they ran up the street to see what was happening, Green was shot by the gunman in an alleyway just around the corner from his house.

“There was no better human than Dave Green [He] fulfilled everything that was good, the best of humanity,” said Nick Tsiotas, a lifelong friend of Green’s. “He was a generous, kind, intelligent caring man and I’m sure you’ll get that from anybody who worked with him.”

Tsiotas said he texted Green to make sure he was OK after his wife alerted him about a shooting on Shirley Street. He then received a call from a mutual friend telling him that Green had passed away.

“This is a tremendous loss for everybody in the Town of Winthrop,” Tsiotas said.

Tsiotas, who had known Green since junior high school, said he received many calls from their classmates on Sunday morning.

We’re all stunned,” he said. “And the way it happened…just a tragedy.”

