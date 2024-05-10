SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police searched for a possible occupant but found none Friday after a driver spotted a van submerged in the Saugus River, officials said.

A Saugus police spokesperson said police first received a 911 call near 11:30 p.m. Thursday from a person who said they saw tail lights in the water.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene off Ballard Street and started searching with help from the Massachusetts State Police Dive Team, the spokesperson said.

Authorities found the van near 7 a.m. but were still working to determine whether a person was inside as of around 9:30 a.m. as tides and sediment complicated their search.

In an update near 3:15 p.m., the spokesperson said authorities did not recover a body and the van was reported as a stolen vehicle.

