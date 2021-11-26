BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) – Two men who are facing charges in connection with a standoff in Brockton were ordered held without bond Friday.

Kenny Rodrigues, 27, of Brockton, was arraigned in Brockton District Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and discharging of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, according to Brockton police.

Luis Rodrigues, 32, was aksi arraigned on drug and weapons charges, police said.

Officers responding to calls from residents as well as a ShotSpotter alert on Davids Street shortly before 1:30 a.m. discovered three vehicles had sustained damage from gunfire, police said.

There were no reported injuries

Authorities discovered that the suspect, later identified as Kenny Rodrigues, was barricaded inside an apartment on the street, police said. The building was evacuated as a precaution.

A crisis negotiator was called to the scene and communicated with Rodrigues, who then exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident, police added.

Members of the Brockton Police Special Reaction Team executed a search warrant on the apartment and reportedly seized a Glock firearm, a long rifle, two high capacity ammunition magazines, assorted ammunition, and crack cocaine.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brockton Police Detective Bureau at 508-941-0234.

