BOSTON (WHDH) - The No Books No Ball program held its annual kickoff at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury on Saturday.

The founder, Tony Richards, started the nonprofit 20 years ago in the hopes of promoting education and giving kids a safe place to play basketball.

“We’re trying to offer an opportunity for these kids to be in a safe environment and potentially have a safe summer,” he said.

Mayor Michelle Wu attended the event, during which participants were given their uniforms for the season.

