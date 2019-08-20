No camping at Phish shows near Denver over plague concerns

FILE - In this June 10, 2012 file photo, Phish performs during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. A three-day Phish festival was washed out by dirty water from torrential rains in central New York just as the band was about to go onstage for its traditional sound check jam Thursday afternoon, Aug. 16, 2018. The Curveball festival was expected to draw more than 30,000 fans to the Finger Lakes village of Watkins Glen starting on Friday. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)

DENVER (AP) — Thousands of people who planned to camp during three days of Phish concerts at a stadium outside Denver will no longer be able to because of concerns that fleas in and around nearby prairie dog burrows could spread the plague.

The Denver Post reports public health officials are still finding infected fleas in fields surrounding Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. The stadium’s owner decided to ban camping during the concerts over Labor Day weekend, and the band posted the notice on its website Tuesday.

Between 2,000 and 3,000 people were expected to camp.

The band’s well-known Shakedown Street, where fans sell souvenirs and food, also will not be allowed because the area normally used by vendors outside the stadium is on a dirt road.

