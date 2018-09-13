WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police have determined that no criminal charges are warranted in the death of a 4-year-old Massachusetts boy who was struck by an SUV while riding his bicycle.

Worcester police told the Telegram & Gazette Wednesday that no charges will be filed in the death Aug. 19 of Jesiah Rivera.

The boy was riding his bicycle along the sidewalks of a city apartment complex when he apparently went into the parking lot where he was struck by a 21-year-old driver pulling out of a parking space who did not see the boy. Jesiah’s father says his son was not wearing a helmet.

The driver, a family friend, stopped and took the boy and his father to the hospital. Jesiah died of head trauma.

