No charges for 18 ICE protesters arrested after rush-hour march through Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Trespassing charges were dropped Wednesday against the 18 protesters who were arrested after hundreds of marchers shut down a busy section of Boston during rush hour in a demonstration against Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities on the southern border.

The 15 women and three men who were arrested Tuesday appeared in Roxbury Municipal Court, where Suffolk prosecutors filed a nolle prosequie prior to the arraignment in each of their cases, according to the DA’s Office.

The protest came on the heels of a new report from the Inspector General’s Office that warns of dangerous conditions in the detention facilities and the release of photos of children crowded together.

When the marchers reached the jail, 15 women and three men were arrested as other protesters cheered, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department.

