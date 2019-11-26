No charges in fatal attack from dog owned by Humane Society director

SUFFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say no criminal charges will be filed in connection with a dog attack that resulted in a 95-year-old Connecticut woman’s death, but the animal must be euthanized.

Suffield police on Tuesday say their investigation into the death of 95-year-old Janet D’Aleo on Nov. 6 has concluded.

The town’s animal control officer has issued an order to have the 3-year-old male pit bull-pointer mix euthanized, in part because it has been involved in two previous biting incidents.

The dog’s owner, Annie Hornish, a former state lawmaker and state director of the Humane Society, has appealed the order.

Police say D’Aleo, of Enfield, was visiting a friend’s home when she was attacked. The friend is Hornish’s 93-year-old mother.

Hornish was not at the home at the time of the attack.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)