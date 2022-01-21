BOSTON (WHDH) - Investigators have determined that criminal charges are not warranted in connection with the death of a Boston University professor who fell through a broken staircase near an MBTA station last year, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden announced Friday.

David K. Jones, 40, was out on a run when attempted to ascend a set of unrepaired stairs near the JFK/UMass MBTA station in Boston on Sept. 11 and fell to his death, according to Hayden. The stairs had been blocked off and unattended for more than a year.

“Any death is a tragedy and his family, loved ones, students, and colleagues continue to mourn his untimely passing,” Hayden said in a statement. “Based on a thorough and careful review of the evidence, however, we have determined that criminal charges are not warranted in connection with Dr. Jones’ death.”

Jones was an associate professor in the Department of Health Law, Policy and Management at Boston University’s School of Public Health. His research focused on the politics of health reform and the social determinants of health.

The stairs have since been torn down.

