ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Striking teachers in Andover made their voices heard Monday, interrupting a planned school committee news conference on the same day that the Andover Public Schools asked a judge to order teachers back to work.

Members of the Andover Education Association voted on Friday to authorize a strike after months of negotiations with the Andover School Committee over a new contract.

Schools closed on Friday due to the strike and closed again Monday as the strike continued.

“What do we want?” said Andover teacher Frank McCall. “We want a fair contract.”

Shortly before 12 p.m., teachers chanted and held signs at High Plain Elementary School.

The School Committee ended up postponing its scheduled availability for 90 minutes due to “safety concerns.”

Speaking with reporters, union members said members of the school committee stayed out of view in a school library with police on hand.

“They were very scared of teachers and instructional assistants who want a fair, competitive cost of living adjustment,” said Julian DiGregorio of the Andovery Education Association. “This is a very scary thing we’re doing.”

The strike in Andover includes some 800 union members.

Strikes are illegal among public employees in Massachusetts. As such, Andover school officials went to superior court on Monday seeking an order from a judge compelling teachers to return to work or face fines.

While the Andover Education Association admits this strike is illegal, members said they will stand strong for the community and for students.

“Time and time again, I’ve seen the school committee disrespect and undervalue our teachers and it’s about time that something changes,” said Andover High School Senior Nate Allen during a rally in support of striking educators.

The Andover Education Association is asking for a four year contract featuring an 18% raise for teachers and a 34% raise for instructional assistants, whose pay currently starts at only about $25,000 a year.

The school committee has offered teachers a 14.25% raise over four years and a 24.3% raise for their assistants.

Negotiations appeared to be stalled early Monday afternoon, at least for the time being.

“We’re waiting for the union to respond to our last proposal, so the ball is in their court,” Andover School Committee Chair Tracey Spruce told reporters. “Negotiations can proceed once they respond to our proposal and we hope they will.”

While negotiations were continuing around 4 p.m., there was still no deal on a new contract.

