ACUSHNET, MASS. (WHDH) - No dough, no problem.

A woman in Acushnet has a budding bread baking business and once a week she lets her customers pay whatever they can afford. She’s serving up smiles one sourdough at a time.

Alicia Beer runs The Corner House Bakery, a small business that she works out of her home.

She normally sells her loaves for $10 to $15 but recently she’s stopped asking for that much dough in return.

“If I can help myself, and my family, and other people, then why not,” she said.

Once a week she puts her bread out on a cart and asks people to pay what they can.

Many have been generous with what they give back, she said.

“Especially with what’s going on right now, it really helps people to get a nice loaf of bread for almost nothing,” she said.

Learn more: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61559538509119

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)