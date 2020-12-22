No DPH reports next two Fridays

The Department of Public Health will not publish its daily COVID-19 data report on either of the next two Fridays since Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on those days, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said Tuesday.

Similar to what DPH did for Thanksgiving, Sudders said that data on new cases, hospitalizations, deaths and testing that would have gone into the Friday reports will instead be published the following day, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, respectively.

