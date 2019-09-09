‘No estimate’ for repair of major water main break that is disrupting service in Scituate

SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - The town of Scituate says a major water main break is disrupting service for scores of town residents.

The “major” break near Scituate Country Club and Widows Walk is disrupting service for residents in Scituate Harbor, the Greenbush area, the Cliffs, and surrounding neighborhoods, according to the town.

Crews are on-site and assessing the damage and the town says there is “no estimated restoral.”

Residents and businesses in the impacted area are being urged to take precautions and to check for discoloration once the water is restored.

Once service resumes, residents should allow the water to flush before using and check before doing laundry.

