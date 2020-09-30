No evidence of community spread: N. Andover health officials attribute COVID-19 spike to Merrimack College

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - North Andover is one of nearly two dozen communities that have been listed as high-risk for coronavirus, according to a weekly update issued by state health officials.

Though they have entered the “red zone,” community health officials said there is no evidence of community spread. They said the spike has to do with the cluster of cases that was discovered at Merrimack College last week.

In just seven days they have jumped from a 6.1 to a 26.2 percent incident rate per 100,000.

North Andover Public Schools issued a statement reading in part:

“After meeting with the Town’s COVID Task Force this evening and reviewing the latest information available, the North Andover Public Schools will continue in the hybrid model. the District and Town will continue to diligently review all available information and make informed decisions based on patterns and multiple data sources.”

Town Manager Melissa Rodriguez Esq. added:

“As a community, we have been diligent in social distancing, mask-wearing and following all the necessary guidelines to keep ourselves and our neighbors safe. Our community numbers show that if we continue with these guidelines, we will continue to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our neighborhoods.”

