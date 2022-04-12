BOSTON (WHDH) - There is “no evidence” to suggest that the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority system is a potential target for an attack, officials said after multiple people were shot and a number of others were hospitalized in an incident at a subway stop in New York City on Tuesday morning.

In a statement, the Transit Police Department said, “As the MBTA closely monitors the events in New York, Transit police officials are engaged with federal, state and local law enforcement partners to share and obtain any intelligence available. At this time, there is no evidence, credible or otherwise, to suggest the MBTA system is a potential target.”

To reassure the safety of riders, the Transit Police Department says it will be increasing the number of uniformed officers on the system and deploying additional explosive detection K9 teams to perform protective sweeps.

“The safety and security of customers and employees is the MBTA’s top priority,” the department added. “If riders using the T see anything out of the ordinary, they are urged to contact Transit police or MBTA personnel immediately.”

Massachusetts State Police also confirmed that they are monitoring the situation.

New York City officials say multiple people were shot at the 36th Street subway in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood and a preliminary investigation shows a possible smoke device was detonated.

Aside from those who were shot, there were no details on what those other injuries entailed.

We continue to monitor intelligence related to the subway shooting in NYC in coordination with our federal and local law enforcement partners. At this time there is no known threat or nexus to Massachusetts. As more information is developed we will provide updates as appropriate. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 12, 2022

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air

