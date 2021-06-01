BOSTON (WHDH) - A former Celtics player is condemning a fan who’s now facing assault charges after allegedly throwing a water bottle at Nets star Kyrie Irving during a playoff game Sunday.

Cole Buckley, 21, of Braintree, was charged with assault and battery in Suffolk District Court Tuesday and released on $500 cash bail. A spokesperson from the University of Rhode Island, where Buckley goes to school, said he could face “sanctions ranging from a warning to suspension from the University.”

Two security guards said they saw Buckley throw the water bottle at Irving after Irving, following the Nets’ victory over the Celtics, stomped on the image of Celtics mascot Lucky the Leprechaun at center court.

Former Celtics player and radio broadcaster Cedric Maxwell said Irving’s gesture upset him, but that doesn’t excuse Buckley.

“I don’t care how you feel … your boos, your cheers, your jeers would be OK but to throw an object that could actually hurt somebody and maim them, there’s no excuse at all,” Maxwell said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)