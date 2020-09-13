No fans at Gillette Stadium, but Patriots ready to take on the Dolphins in game 1

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The field has been prepped and painted before the Patriots take on Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The stands will be empty at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro due to the pandemic, but the team hopes to bring a win on game day.

Without former star quarterback Tom Brady and eight other players that opted out of the season, expectations are still high. The Patriots were 15-3 against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette, but lost their final game to them last season.

Fans seem to be pumped about the first game of the season, even though they will have to watch it from home.

“At least you have normalcy with the season, something to distract from everything else,” one fan said.

“I’m happy sports are back on and we can hang as a family, maybe sit outside, watch the game,” said another.

Newest Patriots star Cam Newton said he is feeling comfortable and is geared up for his big debut with the team.

“I’m ready. I don’t thin it’s pressure – no, it’s not pressure. Just do your job,” Newton told reporters.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman said it’s about really focusing on football and trying to improve each day.

And defensive captain Devin McCourty said he and his teammates are prepared.

“And [we] have to go out there and fight, you know. We know that team well,” he said of Miami.

Coach Bill Belichick also brought on the positivity when asked about a game 1 without fans.

“That familiar face on the sideline remains the same, as does the dedication of Pats nation,” he said.

