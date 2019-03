METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car careened into a gas pump in Methuen Sunday morning.

Officers responding to the Mobile Station on Haverhill Street around 7:30 a.m. found a pump on its side and a red sedan with major front end damage, according to a tweet issued by police.

Minor injuries were reported.

The intersection was temporarily closed while crews worked to clear the scene of hazards.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.