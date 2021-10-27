HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Long lines were par for the course at gas stations across the South Shore Wednesday as the region began recovering from the powerful fall nor’easter.

At the Sunoco on Derby Street in Hingham, drivers waited for more than an hour to fill up.

“We need gas, and there’s no gas in any of the surrounding areas,” one woman told 7NEWS.

Some people in line drove for hours to get their hands on the pump.

“So we came from down in the Cape, Barnstable County,” one man said. “Complete power outage, trees down, there’s no gas stations anywhere. There’s nothing along Route 3 in Plymouth. So, we tried maybe 15 different stops, and just because of the weather and everything there’s nothing. The lines are ridiculous, everything is closed.”

Powerful winds uprooted and toppled trees which in turn brought powerlines down and left many gas stations in the dark.

“We’re the only gas station open around here. And it has been like this for a couple of hours. I think it’s going to stay like this all day,” said the Sunoco owner Bill Merhej.

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Governor Charlie Baker said power will be restored eventually and that there is no need for people to panic.

He urged drivers to take only the fuel they need to get by for the next couple of days.

“If you don’t need to fill it all the way up, fill it halfway up. Or three quarters way up, so whoever is behind you has an opportunity to fill up as well,” he said. “When we talk about a multi-day event, we are not talking about many multiple days. We’re talking about taking a few days to clean up.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)