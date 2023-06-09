BOSTON (WHDH) - No hazardous materials were found Thursday after an emergency response at a thrift store in Jamaica Plain, Boston police said.

Crews initially responded to the Boomerangs on Centre Street Thursday evening after Boston police said a store employee called 911 saying they received a donated item that they believed could have continued something hazardous.

While some personnel wearing what appeared to be yellow hazmat suits were later seen inside the shop, they were, at one point, standing alongside other officers who were not wearing the same protective gear.

The scene had cleared as of around 9:45 p.m., with police saying crews determined the item in question did not pose a threat.

Boomerangs posted a message on its Facebook page Thursday night saying its Jamaica Plain location will be closed on Friday.

