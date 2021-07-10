BOSTON (WHDH) -

A farmer’s market is working to bring healthy and affordable — and in some cases free — food to Mattapan.

The Mattapan Food & Fitness Coalition and Project Bread kicked off the market Saturday. Volunteers run the market and vendors accept a wide range of food assistance benefits, and children under 18 can get free meals.

“Mattapan is classified as food apartheid, they used to call it a food desert, and there’s not many healthy choices here,” said Shavel’le Olivier of the Mattapan Food and Fitness Coalition. “There should be no reason why individuals in the Mattapan community and all communities should be without food. No resident, no human, should be without food … food should really be a human right.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)