WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews in Wareham made a brave save on ice Sunday.

Firefighters put on survival suits to get into the frigid water.

One man was clinging to a kayak a bystander pushed out to him before firefighters got there.

Officials had a stern message to all residents: “Please let this serve as a reminder that NO ICE IS SAFE ICE!”

