No ice skating on Boston Common Frog Pond this winter due to pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - There will be no ice skating permitted on Boston Common Frog Pond this winter due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Friday.

The annual tradition has been postponed until at least the 2021-2022 winter season.

“We are sad to announce that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boston Common Frog Pond will not be opening the ice-skating rink for the 2020-2021 winter season,” officials said in a tweet. “We look forward to welcoming skaters to the ice next year.”

We are sad to announce that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boston Common Frog Pond will not be opening the ice-skating rink for the 2020-2021 winter season. We look forward to welcoming skaters to the ice next year. pic.twitter.com/Ov7D2ICWzg — The Boston Common Frog Pond (@FrogPondBoston) November 13, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)