STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in California appealed to the public for tips, even rumors, as they searched Sunday for a suspect in the killing of three children and an adult during a mass shooting at a child’s birthday party in Stockton.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Heather Brent, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County sheriff’s office.

She said investigators believe it was a “targeted incident” at a banquet hall where 100 people or more had gathered Saturday night.

Brent said the deceased were ages 8, 9, 14 and 21. Eleven people were also wounded. No one was in custody by Sunday afternoon, and she did not elaborate on why authorities believe it was intentional or who might have been targeted.

“If you have surveillance footage, if you’re a local business here, if you’re in the area, live in the area, or maybe you’ve heard rumors — please contact the sheriff’s office,” Brent said.

She said she could not release information about a motive or details about a suspect, noting that it might hinder the investigation.

“Finding the person or persons who committed this crime is the No. 1 priority,” Brent said.

Faith leaders in Stockton were planning an afternoon vigil to honor the dead and pray for the wounded.

The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. Saturday inside the hall, which shares a parking lot with other businesses. Stockton is a city of 320,000 residents, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Sacramento.

“This was a birthday party for a young child, and the fact that this happened is absolutely heartbreaking,” Brent told reporters.

District Attorney Ron Freitas urged the shooter to “turn yourself in immediately.”

Mayor Christina Fugazi told reporters on Sunday that the 8-year-old victim attended a local school and had a parent who worked for the Stockton Unified School District. The mayor said counselors would be available this week at city schools.

Community leaders expressed anguish over the loss of victims so young.

“They should be writing their Christmas lists right now. Their parents should be out shopping for them for Christmas. And to think that their lives are over. I can’t even begin to imagine what these families are going through. Breaks my heart,” Fugazi said.

In 2024, Stockton had many more homicides — 54 — than other California cities of similar size, but the rate was down through October of this year, according to city data.

Fugazi on Saturday recalled a shooting several years ago in which “seven people were gunned down” in the city.

“Stockton is better than this. … Families should be together instead of at the hospital, standing next to their loved one, praying that they survive,” Fugazi said.

Weber reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writer Ed White in Detroit contributed to this report.

(Copyright (c) 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)