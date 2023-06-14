CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - No injuries were reported after a bucket truck fell on its side in Concord, Mass., according to officials.

Old Road to 9 Acre Corner was closed off to traffic as police and firefighters responded to the scene of the tip over just before 10 a.m., according to the Concord Police Department.

Officials at the scene said the operator was reportedly able to get out of the wreckage and appeared to be uninjured.

As of noontime, authorities had not yet determined how the vehicle ended up on its side, especially since the truck’s crane was apparently not extended at the time.

