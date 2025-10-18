REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash between a car and an MBTA bus in Revere on Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Revere Street and American Legion found a damaged vehicle and a T bus, according to the Revere Fire Depratment.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

