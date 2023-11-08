PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say the one person who was inside a Peabody home as it caught fire on Wednesday was able to get out safely before flames started to rip through the structure.

The Peabody Fire Department said its crews responded to Wheatland Street late Wednesday morning after a passerby reported a fire burning at a large home there.

Peabody Fire Chief John Dowling told 7NEWS the fire appeared to have started on the exterior of the home before spreading to the roof and burning further.

By the early afternoon, crews were still working to extinguish hot spots in the home, with wind blowing through the area making conditions difficult.

