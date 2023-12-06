PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say three people aboard a sailboat were rescued off the coast of Plymouth after their ship ran aground Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the United States Coast Guard said it was around 7:30 a.m. when the ship’s crew sent out a mayday call, stating that their 41-foot vessel had been pushed towards the rocks near the shoreline.

Plymouth Fire Department personnel were able to later assist the crew, with all three transported safely to shore.

No additional details were released.

We’re at the scene where three people were rescued from a sailboat that crashed in Plymouth.



The Coast Guard says no one was injured. #7news pic.twitter.com/22vIlYhBe9 — Sabrina Silva (@SabSilv) December 6, 2023

