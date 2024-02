MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to an airport in New Hampshire on Sunday after a small plane went off the runway.

Moultonborough police shared an image of the plane that crashed into the woods around 5 p.m.

There were no injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

