Firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire in Scituate Monday morning.

Heavy fire was reported at a large, centuries-old family home on Clapp Road before 5 a.m., with wind conditions contributing to the spread of flames from the bottom to the top of the building and making it more difficult for firefighters to known down.

Extensive damage was reported in the basement and attic of the structure.

The single occupant of the home evacuated without assistance and with no reported injuries.

The fire is under investigation, but no foul play is suspected.

