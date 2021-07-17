NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a Hy-Line ferry was involved in a crash off Nantucket on Friday night, officials said.

Coast Guard officials responding to a report of a fast ferry colliding with another vessel in the area of Brant Point in Nantucket Harbor around 9 p.m. found fast ferry Grey Lady IV and powerboat Razor Bill near the entrance of the harbor.

There was a thick fog in Nantucket Harbor at the time of the crash, according to the ACK harbormaster.

No one was injured in the collision and an investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

