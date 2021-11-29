NAPLES, Maine (AP) — There were no injuries when a school bus carrying 31 children crashed into a vehicle that was waiting to turn into a convenience store parking lot, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies responded to the crash on Roosevelt Trail just before 8:30 a.m. Monday, officials said.

A bus from the Lake Region School District carrying children from kindergarten through fifth grade collided with the vehicle that was carrying three people.

The car was pushed into a parked vehicle and then hit the building, causing significant damage to the building. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

