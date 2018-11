ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (AP) — Firefighters say there is not definitive cause yet for a Thanksgiving morning fire in the Vermont town of Rockingham, but the structure appears to be a total loss.

The fire at the home was reported about 7 a.m. Thursday.

Judy Clayton and her daughter, Candy, were out of the house when firefighters arrived.

Rockingham Volunteer Fire Department incident commander Larry White tells the Brattleboro Reformer there were no injuries and the family would be staying with relatives.